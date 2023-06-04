If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

See our latest analysis for Axon Enterprise

How Fast Is Axon Enterprise Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Axon Enterprise's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, Axon Enterprise's EPS shot from US$0.63 to US$1.86, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 195% year-on-year growth like that. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Axon Enterprise shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from -11% to 7.7% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Axon Enterprise's future EPS 100% free.

Are Axon Enterprise Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Although we did see some insider selling (worth US$1.8m) this was overshadowed by a mountain of buying, totalling US$4.0m in just one year. This bodes well for Axon Enterprise as it highlights the fact that those who are important to the company having a lot of faith in its future. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Hadi Partovi who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$2.0m, paying US$200 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Axon Enterprise insiders have a valuable investment in the business. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$884m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because Axon Enterprise's CEO, Rick Smith, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Axon Enterprise, with market caps over US$8.0b, is around US$12m.

Axon Enterprise's CEO only received compensation totalling US$33k in the year to December 2022. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Axon Enterprise To Your Watchlist?

Axon Enterprise's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Axon Enterprise belongs near the top of your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Axon Enterprise has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Axon Enterprise, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here