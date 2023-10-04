If EPS Growth Is Important To You, BAE Systems (LON:BA.) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like BAE Systems (LON:BA.). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is BAE Systems Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, BAE Systems has grown EPS by 19% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for BAE Systems remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 13% to UK£23b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of BAE Systems' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are BAE Systems Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since BAE Systems has a market capitalisation of UK£31b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they hold UK£16m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 0.05% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add BAE Systems To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, BAE Systems' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in BAE Systems' continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Of course, identifying quality businesses is only half the battle; investors need to know whether the stock is undervalued. So you might want to consider this free discounted cashflow valuation of BAE Systems.

