If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp's Improving Profits

In the last three years Berkshire Hills Bancorp's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Berkshire Hills Bancorp's EPS skyrocketed from US$1.77 to US$2.35, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a impressive gain of 33%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Berkshire Hills Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Berkshire Hills Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 5.6% to US$413m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in analyst forecasts for Berkshire Hills Bancorp's future profits.

Are Berkshire Hills Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Any way you look at it Berkshire Hills Bancorp shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$654k to buy stock, over the last year. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to be brimming with joyful expectancy. We also note that it was the company insider, Mary Callahan, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$357k for shares at about US$19.90 each.

It's commendable to see that insiders have been buying shares in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. Namely, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a very reasonable level of CEO pay. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Berkshire Hills Bancorp, with market caps between US$400m and US$1.6b, is around US$3.6m.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$2.6m in the year leading up to December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Berkshire Hills Bancorp To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Berkshire Hills Bancorp's strong EPS growth. To add to the positives, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has recorded instances of insider buying and a modest executive pay to boot. On balance the message seems to be that this stock is worth looking at, at least for a while. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

