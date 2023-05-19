If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Binasat Communications Berhad (KLSE:BINACOM) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Binasat Communications Berhad (KLSE:BINACOM), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Binasat Communications Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Binasat Communications Berhad grew its EPS by 8.1% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Binasat Communications Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 5.2 percentage points to 9.9%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Binasat Communications Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM103m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Binasat Communications Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So those who are interested in Binasat Communications Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Owning 50% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. Although, with Binasat Communications Berhad being valued at RM103m, this is a small company we're talking about. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have RM52m worth of stock. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

Should You Add Binasat Communications Berhad To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Binasat Communications Berhad is that it is growing profits. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Binasat Communications Berhad (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of.

Although Binasat Communications Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

