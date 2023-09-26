If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Bioventix (LON:BVXP). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Bioventix with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Bioventix

Bioventix's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Bioventix has grown EPS by 8.2% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Bioventix achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 23% to UK£13m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Bioventix isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£201m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Bioventix Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Bioventix insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold UK£14m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. As a percentage, this totals to 7.1% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Story continues

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Bioventix, with market caps between UK£82m and UK£327m, is around UK£592k.

The CEO of Bioventix only received UK£250k in total compensation for the year ending June 2022. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Bioventix Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Bioventix is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for Bioventix, but the fun does not stop there. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Bioventix that we have uncovered.

Although Bioventix certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.