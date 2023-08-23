If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Bloomsbury Publishing Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Bloomsbury Publishing has grown EPS by 22% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Bloomsbury Publishing maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 15% to UK£264m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Bloomsbury Publishing Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Bloomsbury Publishing top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But more importantly, Independent Non-Executive Director John Bason spent UK£43k acquiring shares, doing so at an average price of UK£4.08. Purchases like this clue us in to the to the faith management has in the business' future.

Is Bloomsbury Publishing Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Bloomsbury Publishing has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Growth in EPS isn't the only striking feature with company insiders adding to their holdings being another noteworthy vote of confidence for the company. In essence, your time will not be wasted checking out Bloomsbury Publishing in more detail. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Bloomsbury Publishing that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

