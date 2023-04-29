If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Brave Bison Group's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. It's an outstanding feat for Brave Bison Group to have grown EPS from UK£0.0006 to UK£0.0019 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Brave Bison Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 46% to UK£32m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Brave Bison Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£29m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Brave Bison Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Not only did Brave Bison Group insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent UK£148k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by company insider Simon Davies for UK£143k worth of shares, at about UK£0.023 per share.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Brave Bison Group insiders own a large chunk of the company. In fact, they own 46% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. In terms of absolute value, insiders have UK£13m invested in the business, at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Is Brave Bison Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Brave Bison Group's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Brave Bison Group belongs near the top of your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Brave Bison Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

