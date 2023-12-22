If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Brookfield Renewable Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Brookfield Renewable has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Outstandingly, Brookfield Renewable's EPS shot from US$1.88 to US$4.11, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 119% year-on-year growth like that.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Brookfield Renewable's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. Brookfield Renewable maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 5.2% to US$4.0b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Brookfield Renewable Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Despite US$221k worth of sales, Brookfield Renewable insiders have overwhelmingly been buying the stock, spending US$1.2m on purchases in the last twelve months. An optimistic sign for those with Brookfield Renewable in their watchlist. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Louis Maroun for CA$528k worth of shares, at about CA$40.06 per share.

Is Brookfield Renewable Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Brookfield Renewable's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Most growth-seeking investors will find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If this is the case, then keeping a watch over Brookfield Renewable could be in your best interest. It is worth noting though that we have found 5 warning signs for Brookfield Renewable (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

