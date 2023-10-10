If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Burckhardt Compression Holding (VTX:BCHN) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Burckhardt Compression Holding (VTX:BCHN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Burckhardt Compression Holding with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Burckhardt Compression Holding Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Burckhardt Compression Holding's EPS has grown 29% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Burckhardt Compression Holding remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 28% to CHF830m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Burckhardt Compression Holding.

Are Burckhardt Compression Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. For companies with market capitalisations between CHF906m and CHF2.9b, like Burckhardt Compression Holding, the median CEO pay is around CHF1.1m.

Burckhardt Compression Holding's CEO took home a total compensation package worth CHF956k in the year leading up to March 2023. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Burckhardt Compression Holding Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Burckhardt Compression Holding has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. The fast growth bodes well while the very reasonable CEO pay assists builds some confidence in the board. Based on these factors, this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist, or even a little further research. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Burckhardt Compression Holding that you should be aware of before investing here.

