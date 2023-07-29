If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

See our latest analysis for Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that Business First Bancshares has managed to grow EPS by 26% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Business First Bancshares' revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Business First Bancshares achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 31% to US$242m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Story continues

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Business First Bancshares' forecast profits?

Are Business First Bancshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's good to see Business First Bancshares insiders walking the walk, by spending US$729k on shares in just twelve months. This, combined with the lack of sales from insiders, should be a great signal for shareholders in what's to come. We also note that it was the Executive VP & Chief Operations Officer, Keith Mansfield, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$146k for shares at about US$14.60 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Business First Bancshares bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$36m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 6.8% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is Business First Bancshares Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Business First Bancshares' strong EPS growth. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Business First Bancshares (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to take into consideration.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Business First Bancshares isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here