If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Canacol Energy's Improving Profits

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It's an outstanding feat for Canacol Energy to have grown EPS from US$1.21 to US$4.10 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Canacol Energy shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 32% to 36% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past.

Are Canacol Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in Canacol Energy in the previous 12 months. Add in the fact that Michael Hibberd, the Independent Chairman of the Board of the company, paid US$15k for shares at around US$11.35 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

It's reassuring that Canacol Energy insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. To be specific, the CEO is paid modestly when compared to company peers of the same size. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Canacol Energy with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$1.3m.

The Canacol Energy CEO received total compensation of just US$584k in the year to December 2022. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Canacol Energy Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Canacol Energy's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Better yet, we can observe insider buying and the chief executive pay looks reasonable. It could be that Canacol Energy is at an inflection point, given the EPS growth. For those attracted to fast growth, we'd suggest this stock merits monitoring. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Canacol Energy has 3 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

