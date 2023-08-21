If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Carimin Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:CARIMIN) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Carimin Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:CARIMIN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Carimin Petroleum Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Carimin Petroleum Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Carimin Petroleum Berhad has grown EPS by 21% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Carimin Petroleum Berhad shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 7.4% to 11% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Carimin Petroleum Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM203m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Carimin Petroleum Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So those who are interested in Carimin Petroleum Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Actually, with 38% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM78m invested in the business, at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Is Carimin Petroleum Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Carimin Petroleum Berhad's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Carimin Petroleum Berhad's continuing strength. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Carimin Petroleum Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

