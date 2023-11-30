If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Casa Holdings (SGX:C04) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Casa Holdings (SGX:C04). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Casa Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Casa Holdings managed to grow EPS by 9.7% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Casa Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 8.2% to S$23m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Casa Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$18m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Casa Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that Casa Holdings insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 76% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. Valued at only S$18m Casa Holdings is really small for a listed company. So this large proportion of shares owned by insiders only amounts to S$13m. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

Should You Add Casa Holdings To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Casa Holdings is a growing business, which is encouraging. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Before you take the next step you should know about the 5 warning signs for Casa Holdings (3 are a bit unpleasant!) that we have uncovered.

