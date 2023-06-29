If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Charles Schwab with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Charles Schwab Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Charles Schwab grew its EPS by 14% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that Charles Schwab's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note Charles Schwab achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 15% to US$21b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Charles Schwab Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Charles Schwab, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$1.4b. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is Charles Schwab Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Charles Schwab is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. If you think Charles Schwab might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

