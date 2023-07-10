If EPS Growth Is Important To You, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

ConocoPhillips' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that ConocoPhillips has grown EPS by 58% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Our analysis has highlighted that ConocoPhillips' revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. ConocoPhillips maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 42% to US$78b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are ConocoPhillips Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

In twelve months, insiders sold US$1.2m worth of ConocoPhillips shares. On a brighter note, we see that Independent Director Robert Walker paid US$1.2m for shares, at an average acquisition price of US$104 per share. So, on balance, that's positive.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that ConocoPhillips insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$151m. We note that this amounts to 0.1% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of ConocoPhillips but it's still worth mentioning. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

Is ConocoPhillips Worth Keeping An Eye On?

ConocoPhillips' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe ConocoPhillips deserves timely attention. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for ConocoPhillips (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

