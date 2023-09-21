If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Cortina Holdings (SGX:C41) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Cortina Holdings (SGX:C41). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Cortina Holdings Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that Cortina Holdings' EPS has grown 25% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Cortina Holdings achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 15% to S$827m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Cortina Holdings' balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Cortina Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

One gleaming positive for Cortina Holdings, in the last year, is that a certain insider has buying shares with ample enthusiasm. Indeed, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Director Chuen Tek Yu has accumulated shares over the last year, paying a total of S$1.9m at an average price of about S$3.80. It doesn't get much better than that, in terms of large investments from insiders.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Cortina Holdings insiders own more than a third of the company. Owning 38% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. In terms of absolute value, insiders have S$222m invested in the business, at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Is Cortina Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Cortina Holdings has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. On top of that, insiders own a significant piece of the pie when it comes to the company's stock, and one has been buying more. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Cortina Holdings that you need to be mindful of.

