If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Deleum Berhad (KLSE:DELEUM) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Deleum Berhad (KLSE:DELEUM), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Deleum Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Deleum Berhad Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Recognition must be given to the that Deleum Berhad has grown EPS by 46% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Deleum Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.4 percentage points to 8.2%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Deleum Berhad's future EPS 100% free.

Are Deleum Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in Deleum Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Owning 36% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. With that sort of holding, insiders have about RM166m riding on the stock, at current prices. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Does Deleum Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Deleum Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Deleum Berhad for a spot on your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Deleum Berhad.

