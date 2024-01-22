If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Descartes Systems Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Descartes Systems Group has managed to grow EPS by 35% per year over three years. So it's not surprising to see the company trades on a very high multiple of (past) earnings.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Descartes Systems Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 16% to US$550m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

TSX:DSG Earnings and Revenue History January 22nd 2024

Are Descartes Systems Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Even though there was some insider selling over the last year, that was outweighed by President & COO John Pagan's huge outlay of US$3.3m, spent buying shares. We should note the average purchase price was around US$104. Insider buying like this is a rare occurrence and should stoke the interest of the market and shareholders alike.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Descartes Systems Group bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. To be specific, they have US$35m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 0.3% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is Descartes Systems Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Descartes Systems Group has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Moreover, the management and board of the company hold a significant stake in the company, with one party adding to this total. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. If you think Descartes Systems Group might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

