If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Dis-Chem Pharmacies (JSE:DCP) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Dis-Chem Pharmacies (JSE:DCP). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Dis-Chem Pharmacies with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Dis-Chem Pharmacies Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Dis-Chem Pharmacies' EPS has grown 19% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Dis-Chem Pharmacies maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 7.4% to R33b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Dis-Chem Pharmacies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Dis-Chem Pharmacies followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at R1.8b, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. At 8.8% of the company, the co-investment by insiders fosters confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

Does Dis-Chem Pharmacies Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Dis-Chem Pharmacies' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. Of course, identifying quality businesses is only half the battle; investors need to know whether the stock is undervalued. So you might want to consider this free discounted cashflow valuation of Dis-Chem Pharmacies.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

