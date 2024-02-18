If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Duke Energy's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Duke Energy's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 46%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Duke Energy remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 2.6% to US$29b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Duke Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$71b company like Duke Energy. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$94m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Does Duke Energy Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Duke Energy's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Duke Energy for a spot on your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Duke Energy that we have uncovered.

