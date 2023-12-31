If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Elixirr International (LON:ELIX). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Elixirr International Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Recognition must be given to the that Elixirr International has grown EPS by 49% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Elixirr International achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 31% to UK£78m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

AIM:ELIX Earnings and Revenue History December 31st 2023

Are Elixirr International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Elixirr International top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But the real excitement comes from the UK£40k that Independent Non-Executive Director Simon Retter spent buying shares (at an average price of about UK£5.05). It seems at least one insider has seen potential in the company's future - and they're willing to put money on the line.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Elixirr International insiders have a valuable investment in the business. With a whopping UK£57m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That holding amounts to 20% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential owners of the business and aligned with the interests of shareholders.

Should You Add Elixirr International To Your Watchlist?

Elixirr International's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Elixirr International belongs near the top of your watchlist. Even so, be aware that Elixirr International is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

