If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Eureka Group Holdings (ASX:EGH) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Eureka Group Holdings (ASX:EGH). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

See our latest analysis for Eureka Group Holdings

How Quickly Is Eureka Group Holdings Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that Eureka Group Holdings has managed to grow EPS by 22% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Eureka Group Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 22% to AU$37m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Eureka Group Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of AU$135m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Story continues

Are Eureka Group Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Eureka Group Holdings shares, in the last year. Add in the fact that Gregory Paramor, the Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, paid AU$75k for shares at around AU$0.47 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

It's reassuring that Eureka Group Holdings insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. Namely, Eureka Group Holdings has a very reasonable level of CEO pay. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Eureka Group Holdings with market caps under AU$314m is about AU$459k.

Eureka Group Holdings offered total compensation worth AU$348k to its CEO in the year to June 2023. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Eureka Group Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Eureka Group Holdings' strong EPS growth. And that's not the only positive either. We have both insider buying and reasonable and remuneration to consider. The overriding message from this quick rundown is yes, this stock is worth investigating further. It is worth noting though that we have found 6 warning signs for Eureka Group Holdings (2 are concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Eureka Group Holdings, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.