If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Fibon Berhad (KLSE:FIBON) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Fibon Berhad (KLSE:FIBON). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Fibon Berhad Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. To the delight of shareholders, Fibon Berhad has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 45%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Fibon Berhad achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 12% to RM20m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Fibon Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM44m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Fibon Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So we're pleased to report that Fibon Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. To be exact, company insiders hold 86% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. Valued at only RM44m Fibon Berhad is really small for a listed company. That means insiders only have RM38m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Fibon Berhad, with market caps under RM959m is around RM498k.

The Fibon Berhad CEO received total compensation of only RM34k in the year to May 2023. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Fibon Berhad To Your Watchlist?

Fibon Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. An added bonus for those interested is that management hold a heap of stock and the CEO pay is quite reasonable, illustrating good cash management. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. Big growth can make big winners, so the writing on the wall tells us that Fibon Berhad is worth considering carefully. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Fibon Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

