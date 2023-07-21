If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Fifth Third Bancorp with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Fifth Third Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Fifth Third Bancorp's EPS has grown 22% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Fifth Third Bancorp's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. While we note Fifth Third Bancorp achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 5.6% to US$8.2b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Fifth Third Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The US$610k worth of shares that insiders sold during the last 12 months pales in comparison to the US$1.8m they spent on acquiring shares in the company. This bodes well for Fifth Third Bancorp as it highlights the fact that those who are important to the company having a lot of faith in its future. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Gary Heminger who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$1.3m, paying US$26.82 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Fifth Third Bancorp is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Holding US$87m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Tim Spence is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Fifth Third Bancorp, with market caps over US$8.0b, is around US$12m.

Fifth Third Bancorp's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$8.1m in the year leading up to December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Fifth Third Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Fifth Third Bancorp's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Fifth Third Bancorp that you need to be mindful of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

