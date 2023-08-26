If EPS Growth Is Important To You, First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide First Financial Bancorp with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

First Financial Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that First Financial Bancorp's EPS has grown 18% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that First Financial Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for First Financial Bancorp remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 19% to US$758m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are First Financial Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. First Financial Bancorp followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. To be specific, they have US$44m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 2.2% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, like First Financial Bancorp, the median CEO pay is around US$5.1m.

First Financial Bancorp's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$2.8m in the year leading up to December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is First Financial Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, First Financial Bancorp's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. The overarching message here is that First Financial Bancorp has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for First Financial Bancorp (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to be mindful of.

