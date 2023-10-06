If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Fonterra Co-operative Group (NZSE:FCG) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Fonterra Co-operative Group (NZSE:FCG). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Fonterra Co-operative Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Fonterra Co-operative Group Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Over the last three years, Fonterra Co-operative Group has grown EPS by 14% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Fonterra Co-operative Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 4.5% to 8.1%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Fonterra Co-operative Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Belief in the company remains high for insiders as there hasn't been a single share sold by the management or company board members. But more importantly, Director Andrew Macfarlane spent NZ$240k acquiring shares, doing so at an average price of NZ$2.50. Strong buying like that could be a sign of opportunity.

Is Fonterra Co-operative Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, Fonterra Co-operative Group is a growing business, which is encouraging. Not every business can grow its EPS, but Fonterra Co-operative Group certainly can. The cherry on top is that we have an insider buying shares. A further encouragement to keep an eye on this stock. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Fonterra Co-operative Group you should know about.

