If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:HARISON) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:HARISON), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Check out our latest analysis for Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad

How Quickly Is Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 41%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 13% to RM2.2b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM590m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Story continues

Are Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM63m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 11% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad To Your Watchlist?

Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad very closely. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad that we have uncovered.

Although Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.