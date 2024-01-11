If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Hyatt Hotels Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Hyatt Hotels grew its EPS from US$1.20 to US$4.73, in one short year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Hyatt Hotels' revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. EBIT margins for Hyatt Hotels remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 20% to US$3.6b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Hyatt Hotels Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$13b company like Hyatt Hotels. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$1.3b. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

Does Hyatt Hotels Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Hyatt Hotels' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Hyatt Hotels very closely. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Hyatt Hotels that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

