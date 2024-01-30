If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Insurance Australia Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Insurance Australia Group has grown EPS by 22% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Insurance Australia Group shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 8.4% to 17% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Insurance Australia Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Insurance Australia Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Insurance Australia Group shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Wendy Thorpe, the Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, paid AU$15k for shares at around AU$5.83 each. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Insurance Australia Group.

It's reassuring that Insurance Australia Group insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Insurance Australia Group with market caps between AU$6.1b and AU$18b is about AU$4.1m.

Insurance Australia Group's CEO took home a total compensation package worth AU$2.9m in the year leading up to June 2023. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Insurance Australia Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Insurance Australia Group's strong EPS growth. But wait, it gets better. We have seen insider buying and the executive pay seems on the modest side of things. All in all, this stock is worth the time to delve deeper into the details. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Insurance Australia Group by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

