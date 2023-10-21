If EPS Growth Is Important To You, J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide J D Wetherspoon with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for J D Wetherspoon

How Fast Is J D Wetherspoon Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It's an outstanding feat for J D Wetherspoon to have grown EPS from UK£0.15 to UK£0.47 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that J D Wetherspoon is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.1 percentage points to 5.6%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of J D Wetherspoon's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Story continues

Are J D Wetherspoon Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Although we did see some insider selling (worth UK£140k) this was overshadowed by a mountain of buying, totalling UK£12m in just one year. This bodes well for J D Wetherspoon as it highlights the fact that those who are important to the company having a lot of faith in its future. It is also worth noting that it was Executive Chairman Timothy Martin who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£12m, paying UK£4.57 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for J D Wetherspoon bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at UK£202m. That equates to 26% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Is J D Wetherspoon Worth Keeping An Eye On?

J D Wetherspoon's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. To make matters even better, the company insiders who know the company best have put their faith in the its future and have been buying more stock. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest J D Wetherspoon belongs near the top of your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for J D Wetherspoon (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, J D Wetherspoon isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.