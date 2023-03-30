U.S. markets open in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,071.00
    +13.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,018.00
    +115.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,994.00
    +29.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,790.80
    +6.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.33
    +0.36 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,983.30
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.26 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0866
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.07
    -0.90 (-4.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2349
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4520
    -0.2930 (-0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,733.55
    +682.21 (+2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    624.25
    +23.28 (+3.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.18
    +36.91 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Journeo (LON:JNEO) Presents An Opportunity

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Journeo (LON:JNEO). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

See our latest analysis for Journeo

Journeo's Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. Impressively, Journeo's EPS catapulted from UK£0.03 to UK£0.056, over the last year. Year on year growth of 88% is certainly a sight to behold. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Journeo achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 35% to UK£21m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Since Journeo is no giant, with a market capitalisation of UK£27m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Journeo Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Shareholders in Journeo will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending UK£171k on shares in just twelve months. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to be brimming with joyful expectancy. We also note that it was the CEO & Executive Director, Russell Singleton, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying UK£105k for shares at about UK£1.05 each.

It's commendable to see that insiders have been buying shares in Journeo, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. Namely, Journeo has a very reasonable level of CEO pay. For companies with market capitalisations under UK£162m, like Journeo, the median CEO pay is around UK£283k.

Journeo offered total compensation worth UK£216k to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Journeo To Your Watchlist?

Journeo's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Better yet, we can observe insider buying and the chief executive pay looks reasonable. The strong EPS growth suggests Journeo may be at an inflection point. If these have piqued your interest, then this stock surely warrants a spot on your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 4 warning signs for Journeo (3 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

The good news is that Journeo is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • London close to being usurped as world’s leading financial centre

    The City of London is at risk of losing its position as a leading financial centre as New York draws level in the latest global rankings.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Stocks Under $5

    There’s no getting away from it, given the Fed’s policy of aggressive rate hikes, a soft landing for the U.S. economy appears out of the question. That at least is the opinion of Cathie Wood, who is therefore readying for a hard landing. “Money velocity is flattening,” the ARK Investment Management CEO said recently in reference to the recent banking mess while Wood also expects a marked deceleration in nominal gross domestic product. However, these are all blind spots for the Fed, she believes,

  • Market Rally Picks Up Steam, Here's What To Do; 10 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

    The stock market rally gained momentum Wednesday, clearing key levels. Microsoft and Micron were among 10 stocks flashing buy signals.

  • Elon Musk Says Warren Buffett Missed Out On The Best Stock

    Elon Musk doesn't seem all that impressed with Warren Buffett's stock picks. And he took to Twitter — of course — to say so.

  • Nvidia Stock Is an AI Winner, but How Much Higher Can It Go?

    The big topic at Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) recent GTC event concerned the opportunity around AI, with the company stressing it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of this secular trend. The event came hot on the heels of the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4, the improved AI bot trained on both images and text. And fittingly, at the event, NVDA’s CEO Jensen Huang sat down with OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever to talk about all things AI. Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill logged in to get the lowdown

  • Buy Alibaba Stock Because $130 Is Around the Corner, Says Top Analyst

    It’s all change at Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). In what represents the biggest recalibration of the organization in its 24-year history, the Chinese ecommerce giant announced that it will split its business into six different groups (Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group). Each group will have its own CEO and board of directors. Each will also be able to raise outside f

  • First Republic Bank is not currently looking for a buyer

    First Republic Bank is no longer actively looking for a buyer as potential suitors are concerned about the losses they'll have to add to their books with no government backup.

  • A famous market watcher who called the subprime mortgage crisis is warning that stocks are about to crash: ‘It’s the highest probability since COVID’

    Larry McDonald developed a framework for analyzing stock market risk after his experience during the subprime mortgage crisis, and he says all his indicators are flashing warning signs.

  • ‘Charts Point to Higher Highs,’ Says Oppenheimer. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 100% Upside Potential

    There are different ways to assess whether it’s time to lean heavily into a certain class of stocks, and according to Oppenheimer’s head of Technical Analysis Ari H. Wald, the charts right now are pointing toward a resurgence in growth. “Recent points of market discussion have included incremental cracks in value and concurrent relative strength in growth,” Wald noted. “Breaking down the components and their influence on the market, we see growth in a stronger position to the lead the S&P 500 hi

  • How much more will the Fed raise rates in 2023? Here’s what experts are saying

    Most officials see at least one more rate hike — but investors aren’t saying the same.

  • Intel Rallies After Saying New Server Chips Will Come Sooner Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest maker of computer processors, surged 7.6% after announcing that new products for the lucrative server market will come sooner than expected.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostThe company will

  • Top Dividend Stocks for April 2023

    This month's list of top dividend stocks consists of Latin American oil and gas companies like Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) and Ecopetrol SA (EC), as well as Israeli shipping firm ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM). Dividend-paying companies tend to be well-established, with stable earnings and a track record of distributing a portion of them to shareholders in the form of cash or additional stock. One useful measure to gauge the sustainability of a company's dividend payments is the dividend payout ratio (DPR), which measures total dividends divided by net income.

  • Schwab Cash Sorting Woes Could Persist, Citi Analyst Says

    Shares of Charles Schwab have tumbled about 35% so far this year as investors reassess the impact of rising interest rates.

  • Sleepy Schwab Bond Fund Notches $2 Billion of Flows in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A bond ETF with no meaningful flows since it was launched more than three years ago just got an injection of nearly $2 billion.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostAssets in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (ticker

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 46 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • DIV ETF Yields 7.3% and Pays Monthly. Here Are the Pros and Cons

    With a monthly dividend payout and a yield that beats inflation, the Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) is a tempting choice for dividend investors. However, there are several pros and cons that investors should weigh when it comes to this high-yield ETF. What Does the DIV ETF Do? DIV is another one of Global X’s family of monthly-dividend ETFs, which also includes the likes of the Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) and the Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSE:SRET). DIV “seeks t

  • In Case You Haven't Heard: Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 International Stocks With Strong Dividends and Long-Term Growth Potential

    While U.S. stocks are often among the most popular among dividend investors, there is considerable value to be found among international stocks at the moment. This is due to several factors, including a relatively strong dollar, recent significant outperformance in the U.S. stock market that has outstripped fundamental performance according to several metrics, and fears over geopolitical instability in certain international markets. Below, we will cover three particularly intriguing international dividend stocks that could provide investors with a powerful combination of attractive income alongside long-term growth.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Calls Out ‘Trilemma’ of Problems Facing the Market; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The markets have been pounded lately by a series of economic shocks, most recently the bank crisis sparked earlier this month by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. That spread quick fears of contagion, as the crypto-heavy Signature and Silvergate banks also failed – and then the international heavyweight Credit Suisse showed signs of cracking. Economist Mohamed El-Erian warns that we are facing multiple problems simultaneously, and the outlook is grim. “It’s not just a dilemma of inflation vers

  • Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement

    There are many different approaches and strategies for retirement investing that might appeal to you. But how do you tell if a certain strategy works for your situation? When evaluating different approaches, consider how each strategy is put together and … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.