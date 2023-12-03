If EPS Growth Is Important To You, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

JPMorgan Chase's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, JPMorgan Chase has grown EPS by 31% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Our analysis has highlighted that JPMorgan Chase's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. While we note JPMorgan Chase achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 18% to US$142b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are JPMorgan Chase Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$453b company like JPMorgan Chase. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$1.7b. We note that this amounts to 0.4% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of JPMorgan Chase but it's still worth mentioning. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Is JPMorgan Chase Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into JPMorgan Chase's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for JPMorgan Chase that you should be aware of.

