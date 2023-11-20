If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Klingelnberg (VTX:KLIN) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Klingelnberg (VTX:KLIN). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Klingelnberg

How Fast Is Klingelnberg Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Klingelnberg's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Klingelnberg's EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from €2.25 to €2.63. That's a 17% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Klingelnberg remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 15% to €277m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Klingelnberg isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of CHF159m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Story continues

Are Klingelnberg Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Klingelnberg followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Indeed, they hold €12m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 7.7% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is Klingelnberg Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Klingelnberg is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Klingelnberg that you should be aware of.

Although Klingelnberg certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.