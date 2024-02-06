If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Kori Holdings (Catalist:5VC) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Kori Holdings (Catalist:5VC). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Kori Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Kori Holdings has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Impressively, Kori Holdings' EPS catapulted from S$0.012 to S$0.027, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 126%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Kori Holdings shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 12% to 27% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Kori Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$17m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Kori Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So we're pleased to report that Kori Holdings insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Indeed, with a collective holding of 62%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. Of course, Kori Holdings is a very small company, with a market cap of only S$17m. So this large proportion of shares owned by insiders only amounts to S$11m. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Kori Holdings, with market caps under S$269m is around S$532k.

Kori Holdings' CEO took home a total compensation package worth S$420k in the year leading up to December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Kori Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Kori Holdings' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. An added bonus for those interested is that management hold a heap of stock and the CEO pay is quite reasonable, illustrating good cash management. The drastic earnings growth indicates the business is going from strength to strength. Hopefully a trend that continues well into the future. Kori Holdings is certainly doing some things right and is well worth investigating. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Kori Holdings (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

While opting for stocks without growing earnings and absent insider buying can yield results, for investors valuing these key metrics, here is a carefully selected list of companies in SG with promising growth potential and insider confidence.

