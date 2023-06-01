If EPS Growth Is Important To You, LB Aluminium Berhad (KLSE:LBALUM) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like LB Aluminium Berhad (KLSE:LBALUM). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is LB Aluminium Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. To the delight of shareholders, LB Aluminium Berhad has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 47%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note LB Aluminium Berhad achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 31% to RM809m. That's encouraging news for the company!

LB Aluminium Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM202m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are LB Aluminium Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So those who are interested in LB Aluminium Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. In fact, they own 55% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM112m invested in the business, at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Does LB Aluminium Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

LB Aluminium Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, LB Aluminium Berhad is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for LB Aluminium Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

