If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Macquarie Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Macquarie Group's EPS has grown 20% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Macquarie Group's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. While we note Macquarie Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 10.0% to AU$19b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Macquarie Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Even though some insiders sold down their holdings, their actions speak louder than words with AU$426k more invested than sold by people who know they company best. This overall confidence in the company at current the valuation signals their optimism. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by company insider Ian Saines for AU$179k worth of shares, at about AU$179 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Macquarie Group is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth AU$390m. This comes in at 0.6% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Does Macquarie Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Macquarie Group's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Macquarie Group you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

