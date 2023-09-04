If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Metrod Holdings Berhad (KLSE:METROD) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Metrod Holdings Berhad (KLSE:METROD). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Metrod Holdings Berhad's Improving Profits

In the last three years Metrod Holdings Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Metrod Holdings Berhad has grown its trailing twelve month EPS from RM0.12 to RM0.13, in the last year. That's a fair increase of 7.5%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Metrod Holdings Berhad's EBIT margins are flat but, worryingly, its revenue is actually down. Suffice it to say that is not a great sign of growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Metrod Holdings Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM154m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Metrod Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Metrod Holdings Berhad, with market caps under RM929m is around RM514k.

The Metrod Holdings Berhad CEO received total compensation of only RM4.0k in the year to December 2022. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Metrod Holdings Berhad To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Metrod Holdings Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. Not only that, but the CEO is paid quite reasonably, which should prompt investors to feel more trusting of the board of directors. So based on its merits, the stock deserves further research, if not an addition to your watchlist. Even so, be aware that Metrod Holdings Berhad is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those are concerning...

