If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Mettler-Toledo International with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Mettler-Toledo International Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Mettler-Toledo International has managed to grow EPS by 22% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Mettler-Toledo International shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 28% to 30%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Mettler-Toledo International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Mettler-Toledo International, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$391m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Mettler-Toledo International, with market caps over US$8.0b, is around US$12m.

Mettler-Toledo International's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$6.2m in the year leading up to December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Mettler-Toledo International Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Mettler-Toledo International's strong EPS growth. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. The overarching message here is that Mettler-Toledo International has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Mettler-Toledo International that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

