If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LON:MBH) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LON:MBH), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Michelmersh Brick Holdings Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Michelmersh Brick Holdings grew its EPS by 8.5% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Michelmersh Brick Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 20% to UK£76m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Michelmersh Brick Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Michelmersh Brick Holdings insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at UK£25m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 30% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Michelmersh Brick Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Michelmersh Brick Holdings is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Michelmersh Brick Holdings you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

