If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Microchip Technology Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. To the delight of shareholders, Microchip Technology has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 56%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Microchip Technology is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 5.7 percentage points to 39%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Microchip Technology Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$47b company like Microchip Technology. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$968m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Should You Add Microchip Technology To Your Watchlist?

Microchip Technology's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Microchip Technology for a spot on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Microchip Technology (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

