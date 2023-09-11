If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Monarch Casino & Resort's Improving Profits

In the last three years Monarch Casino & Resort's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Monarch Casino & Resort's EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from US$4.24 to US$4.70. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 11% gain.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Monarch Casino & Resort's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Monarch Casino & Resort achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 11% to US$495m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Monarch Casino & Resort's future profits.

Are Monarch Casino & Resort Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Monarch Casino & Resort insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$370m. That equates to 30% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Monarch Casino & Resort with market caps between US$1.0b and US$3.2b is about US$5.2m.

Monarch Casino & Resort offered total compensation worth US$3.5m to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Monarch Casino & Resort Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Monarch Casino & Resort is that it is growing profits. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for Monarch Casino & Resort, but the fun does not stop there. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Monarch Casino & Resort that you need to take into consideration.

