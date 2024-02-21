If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Nexteq (LON:NXQ), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Nexteq with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for Nexteq

How Fast Is Nexteq Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Nexteq has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Impressively, Nexteq's EPS catapulted from US$0.076 to US$0.20, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 158%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Nexteq shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 6.0% to 9.0%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Nexteq's forecast profits?

Story continues

Are Nexteq Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

In the last twelve months Nexteq insiders spent US$19k on stock; good news for shareholders. While this isn't much, we also note an absence of sales. We also note that it was the Independent Non-Executive Director, Duncan Penny, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying UK£12k for shares at about UK£1.22 each.

These recent buys aren't the only encouraging sign for shareholders, as a look at the shareholder registry for Nexteq will reveal that insiders own a significant piece of the pie. Actually, with 37% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at US$36m at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Does Nexteq Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Nexteq's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Nexteq belongs near the top of your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Nexteq that you should be aware of.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Nexteq isn't the only one. You can see a a curated list of British companies which have exhibited consistent growth accompanied by recent insider buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.