If EPS Growth Is Important To You, NIOX Group (LON:NIOX) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like NIOX Group (LON:NIOX), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

NIOX Group's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. Commendations have to be given in seeing that NIOX Group grew its EPS from UK£0.0056 to UK£0.034, in one short year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of NIOX Group shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from -15% to 5.8% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of NIOX Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are NIOX Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own NIOX Group shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at UK£36m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 19% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Should You Add NIOX Group To Your Watchlist?

NIOX Group's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, NIOX Group is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for NIOX Group (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to be mindful of.

