If EPS Growth Is Important To You, NOV (NYSE:NOV) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like NOV (NYSE:NOV). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

NOV's Improving Profits

In the last three years NOV's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. In impressive fashion, NOV's EPS grew from US$0.85 to US$2.49, over the previous 12 months. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 195%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for NOV remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 15% to US$8.8b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of NOV's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are NOV Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of NOV, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. To be specific, they have US$48m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 0.6%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add NOV To Your Watchlist?

NOV's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering NOV for a spot on your watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for NOV you should be aware of.

