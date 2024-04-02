If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Oversea-Chinese Banking (SGX:O39) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Oversea-Chinese Banking (SGX:O39). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Oversea-Chinese Banking with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Oversea-Chinese Banking's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that Oversea-Chinese Banking's EPS has grown 25% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Oversea-Chinese Banking's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for Oversea-Chinese Banking remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 19% to S$13b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Oversea-Chinese Banking Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a S$61b company like Oversea-Chinese Banking. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at S$192m. This comes in at 0.3% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

Does Oversea-Chinese Banking Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Oversea-Chinese Banking's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Oversea-Chinese Banking.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

