If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Premier Foods (LON:PFD). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Premier Foods Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that Premier Foods' EPS has grown 24% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Premier Foods maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 12% to UK£1.0b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Premier Foods Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Insiders both bought and sold Premier Foods shares in the last year, but the good news is they spent UK£6.5k more buying than they netted selling. When you weigh that up, it is a mild positive, indicating increased alignment between shareholders and management.

Is Premier Foods Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Premier Foods' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying adds fuel to the fire. To put it succinctly; Premier Foods is a strong candidate for your watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Premier Foods by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

