If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Prime Financial Group (ASX:PFG) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Prime Financial Group (ASX:PFG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Prime Financial Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. To the delight of shareholders, Prime Financial Group has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 49%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Prime Financial Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 27% to AU$30m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Prime Financial Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of AU$39m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Prime Financial Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So as you can imagine, the fact that Prime Financial Group insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Actually, with 44% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. Valued at only AU$39m Prime Financial Group is really small for a listed company. So this large proportion of shares owned by insiders only amounts to AU$17m. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

Should You Add Prime Financial Group To Your Watchlist?

Prime Financial Group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Prime Financial Group for a spot on your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Prime Financial Group that you need to take into consideration.

