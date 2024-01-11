If EPS Growth Is Important To You, PWR Holdings (ASX:PWH) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in PWR Holdings (ASX:PWH). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

PWR Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, PWR Holdings has grown EPS by 18% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. On the one hand, PWR Holdings' EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

ASX:PWH Earnings and Revenue History January 11th 2024

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of PWR Holdings' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are PWR Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Shareholders in PWR Holdings will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending AU$544k on shares in just twelve months. This, combined with the lack of sales from insiders, should be a great signal for shareholders in what's to come. We also note that it was the Independent Non-Executive Director, Roland Dane, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying AU$400k for shares at about AU$9.71 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for PWR Holdings is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Holding AU$124m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That holding amounts to 13% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential owners of the business and aligned with the interests of shareholders.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Kees Weel, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations between AU$597m and AU$2.4b, like PWR Holdings, the median CEO pay is around AU$1.6m.

PWR Holdings offered total compensation worth AU$983k to its CEO in the year to June 2023. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is PWR Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that PWR Holdings has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of PWR Holdings. You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of PWR Holdings, you'll probably love this curated collection of companies in AU that have witnessed growth alongside insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

