If EPS Growth Is Important To You, QES Group Berhad (KLSE:QES) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in QES Group Berhad (KLSE:QES). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is QES Group Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, QES Group Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. QES Group Berhad's EPS shot up from RM0.023 to RM0.032; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 39%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that QES Group Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.3 percentage points to 13%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are QES Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own QES Group Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have RM141m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 32% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is QES Group Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that QES Group Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in QES Group Berhad's continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with QES Group Berhad (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

