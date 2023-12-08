If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Scorpio Tankers with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Scorpio Tankers Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Scorpio Tankers has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Impressively, Scorpio Tankers' EPS catapulted from US$5.91 to US$14.10, over the last year. Year on year growth of 139% is certainly a sight to behold.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Scorpio Tankers shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 45% to 56%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Scorpio Tankers Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Scorpio Tankers followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$189m. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

Should You Add Scorpio Tankers To Your Watchlist?

Scorpio Tankers' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Scorpio Tankers for a spot on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Scorpio Tankers (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to be mindful of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

